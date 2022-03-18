National Bankshares Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$68.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$60.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total value of C$2,798,009.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,275.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.