National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Cut to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NESR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.