National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Cut to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NESR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

