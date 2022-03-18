National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Express Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.37).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39).

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 55,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £130,838.40 ($170,140.96).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

