National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. National Grid has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

