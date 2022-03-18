National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

