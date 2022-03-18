Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.
Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 80,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,497. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.
In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
