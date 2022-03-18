Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

