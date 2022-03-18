NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 230

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.87.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.