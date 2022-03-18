Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

