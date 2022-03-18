Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

