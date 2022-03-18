NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.