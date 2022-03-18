NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $74.24

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $87.25. NetEase shares last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 42,996 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on NTES. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.9% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,450.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $36,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
