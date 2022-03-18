NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $74.24

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $87.25. NetEase shares last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 42,996 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.9% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,450.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $36,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.