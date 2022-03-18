Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $5.94 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

