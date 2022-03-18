New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Critical Comparison

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Gold and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.65 $140.60 million $0.20 9.05 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Gold and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

New Gold beats Augusta Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

