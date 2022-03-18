New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.