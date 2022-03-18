New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

SNPS opened at $304.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

