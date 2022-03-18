New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $196.37 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.