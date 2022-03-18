New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

