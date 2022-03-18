New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.29 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

IFF stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

