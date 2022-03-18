New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 56.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.39 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

