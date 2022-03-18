New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.25 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.