New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

