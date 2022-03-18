New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.54 and its 200 day moving average is $293.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.