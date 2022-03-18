New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,295. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.