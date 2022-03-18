New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $419.35 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

