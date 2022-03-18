New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $68.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.53 million and the lowest is $67.72 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

