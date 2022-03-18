New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York City REIT stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,073. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

