New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.