Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

