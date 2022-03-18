Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

