Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $37,000 in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

