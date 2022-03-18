Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

