Newfound Research LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

