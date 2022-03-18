Newfound Research LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average of $312.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

