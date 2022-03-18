Newfound Research LLC Has $158,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.72. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $264.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.