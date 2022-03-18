Newfound Research LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

