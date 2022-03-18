Newfound Research LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.