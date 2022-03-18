Newfound Research LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

