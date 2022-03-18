NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. 130,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.