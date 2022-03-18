Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,931.0 days.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.