NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

