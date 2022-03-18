Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 5,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
