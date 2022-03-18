Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($6.68).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

