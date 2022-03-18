Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.00.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.