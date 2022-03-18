Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,566. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.01 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.77 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nordson by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

