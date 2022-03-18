Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NWPX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

