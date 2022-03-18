Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.