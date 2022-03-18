NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

