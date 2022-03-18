Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

