Novacoin (NVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $231,346.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,981.78 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00067699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015212 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

