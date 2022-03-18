Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Price Target Lowered to 490.00 at Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.